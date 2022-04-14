Left Menu

PML-N leader says Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan before elections

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan before the elections, reported local media.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan before the elections, reported local media. The cases filed against Nawaz Sharif were politically motivated and some people were imposed as the rulers by using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News quoted PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry as saying during its news programme.

Noting the importance of Nawaz Sharif in the party, Chaudhry claimed that the former Prime Minister will lead the campaign in Pakistan whenever the country goes to the polls. The PML-N leader said that the fresh elections could not be held within the next five to six months, adding that the delay in polls will increase the burden on the party.

Ensuring that collective decisions will be taken in a coalition government, he said that the decision regarding the fresh elections will be taken after consulting the coalition partners, reported the media outlet. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan premier Shehbaz Sharif had directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan embassy in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, reported ARY News. However, the diplomatic staff said that only Nawaz Sharif could be issued a diplomatic passport, following which, Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar. (ANI)

