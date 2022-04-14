Myanmar junta describes US human rights report as 'propaganda tool'

Left Menu

Myanmar has rejected the human rights report issued by the United States Department of State, state-run media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Naypyidaw | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar has rejected the human rights report issued by the United States Department of State, state-run media reported on Thursday. In a statement, Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the US report as a "propaganda tool" to defame it on political grounds.

As per the statement, the information contained in the US report is misleading with one-sided accusations from unreliable sources. The military-led government in the country has lodged its objections to the human rights report with the US embassy in Yangon. The US 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices was issued on Tuesday, covering countries including Myanmar.

According to the report, nationwide pro-democracy protests following the coup and the Civil Disobedience Movement, continuing as of November, opposed and disrupted efforts by the regime to exert full administrative control over governing institutions. The report said that the military regime responded with repressive tactics such as the mass arrest of its political opponents and the use of widespread lethal violence against unarmed persons, including men, women, and children.

Fighting between the military and ethnic armed organizations escalated, and the National Unity Government announced on April 16 that it would establish armed People's Defense Force groups that would cooperate with various ethnic armed organizations. Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearances; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and punishment by the regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

