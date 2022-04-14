Pakistan Army chief Bajwa to retire in November

Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not seeking an extension of his term, the country's military media wing said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here today, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Bajwa will complete his tenure in November this year.

"Let me put this to rest. The chief of army staff is neither seeking an extension nor will he accept an extension. No matter what, he will be retiring on the 29th of November 2022," Major Iftikhar was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper. Bajwa has been serving as Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016.In an apparent swipe at the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan army asked political parties and the public not to drag the military into politics.

Pakistan's military said any effort to create a rift between people and the armed forces is against national interest. The DG ISPR pointed out that a "malicious campaign" is being run against the army and its leadership. This comes a few days after Pakistan Army claimed that there was a "recent propaganda" campaign by some quarters to malign the country's military.

This statement was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. This high-level meeting was attended by the country's army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign [the] Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The Pakistan military's media wing noted national security of the nation is sacrosanct. "Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise," the ISPR said. (ANI)

