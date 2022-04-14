Left Menu

Italian Foreign Minister urges reform of EU veto system over Russian gas debate

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called on Thursday for a reform of the European Union veto system, saying several member states are not on board with the idea of a Russian gas price ceiling.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:57 IST
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (Photo Credit). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome [Italy], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called on Thursday for a reform of the European Union veto system, saying several member states are not on board with the idea of a Russian gas price ceiling. Last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi proposed that the bloc could impose a price cap on gas from Russia instead of a full embargo that is currently being discussed.

"A small set of countries is against introducing a European price ceiling on gas. That is why the veto system has to be reformed since it is impossible that one or two countries could be able to block a decision that protects families and companies," Di Maio told Italian broadcaster Rai1. In March, the United States banned imports of Russian energy resources except for uranium over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Later, the United Kingdom stated that by the end of 2022 it would stop importing oil and oil products from Russia. Poland also wants to stop buying oil from Russia by the end of the year. However, the European Union has so far refrained from a collective ban on oil and gas imports from Russia.

The Council of the European Union must vote unanimously on a number of issues, including taxation, social security and foreign policy. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

