Time has come to hold past government accountable, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the time has come to hold the past government accountable. After the press conference of the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) today, PML-N Vice President criticised Imran Khan and his government and said that each lie of Imran Khan has been exposed today, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan has played a dangerous game and also used National Security Committee for his conspiracy drama. PML-N Vice-President alleged that the previous government had sought establishment to grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and lied before the nation that the Pakistan Army had given him some political options.

"Time has come to hold your every lie accountable. The condemnable attempts to play with national security to stay in power should be held accountable. You should face it now and you should not run away like every time as this nation will not let you do this," according to ARY News citing Maryam Nawaz's tweet. Earlier in the day, DG-ISPR held a press conference where Director General (DG)-ISPR Babar Iftikhar rejected "foreign conspiracy" allegations of Imran Khan to topple his government, as well as the involvement of the Army in any way in the no-confidence motion.

Referring to Pakistan's National Security Council (NSC) meeting, in which the alleged "threat letter" received from the Pakistani embassy in the US was discussed days before the vote on the no-confidence motion, DG-ISPR Iftikhar said that although the contents of the meeting were confidential, however, the statement that was released after the meeting, nowhere mentioned the term "conspiracy". "The words used are in front of you ... as I said ... the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not," Babar said at a press conference telecasted on Geo News.

He went on to say that Inter Sevices Intelligence (ISI) had done its investigation on the alleged letter when it arrived and thereby gave its inputs to the NSC. DG-ISPR Babar Iftikhar addressed a multitude of questions on the recent political events and related topics, as well as declared that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was not involved in any deal with Imran Khan's Opposition and that he did not seek an extension.

This statement was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. This high-level meeting was attended by the country's army's corps commanders, principal staff officers, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (ANI)

