Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

A Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday, marking the 12th day of intrusions this month, local media reported.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 15-04-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 12:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday, marking the 12th day of intrusions this month, local media reported. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, Taiwan News reported citing the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane, according to Taiwan News. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country's airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 27 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan's identification zone, including 17 fighter jets, seven spotter planes, and three helicopters, Taiwan News reported. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

