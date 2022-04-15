Russian Parliamentary Speaker to visit China this fall

The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday that she is planning to visit China this fall to participate in the next session of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary cooperation commission. "We hope that the epidemiological situation will allow us to visit your wonderful country, as we planned, in autumn this year to participate in the next 8th session of the inter-parliamentary commission," Matviyenko said at the meeting with Chairman of the Chinese Congress Standing Committee Li Zhanshu.

She also noted that even in the face of unprecedented external pressure Russia and China retain an unwavering determination to further strengthen and expand the whole array of their interstate relations, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported. The 7th meeting of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary cooperation commission was held on November 23.

During the meeting, the Russian lawmakers underscored the intensity of the bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing, stressing that collaboration in the field of energy, including oil and gas, as well as in the areas of innovative development and inter-regional cooperation develops steadily. Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 28 which the west has termed an "unprovoked war." Subsequently, several western countries imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow.

Moreover, the West has urged China to use its leverage on Russia to end the Ukraine war. (ANI)

