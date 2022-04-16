Left Menu

Saudi crown prince calls Putin to discuss Ukraine, Yemen: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, as well as the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which they discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, as well as the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, the Kremlin said on Saturday. "They have exchanged opinions on several topics on the international agenda, including the situation around Ukraine and the settlement in Yemen," the Kremlin said.

Putin and bin Salman have also discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral agenda and affirmed their commitment to expanding "mutually beneficial ties," according to the statement. "They gave a positive assessment to joint work within OPEC+ with the purpose of ensuring the stability of global oil market," the statement read.

Putin wished the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia a happy Ramadan, the statement said. (ANI/Sputnik)

