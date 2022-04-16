Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth to miss Easter Sunday service at Windsor, 1st time in 50 yrs

British Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor this year -- the first time in more than 50 years, according to a royal source.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:48 IST
British Queen Elizabeth. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor this year -- the first time in more than 50 years, according to a royal source. The Queen, who is head of the Church of England, has cut back on some public engagements recently, reported CNN.

While she is understood to be in good health, she has some mobility problems and has been increasingly delegating public appearances to other senior royals. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild cold-like symptoms. But she continued light duties at Windsor.

The Queen revealed last week that the illness left her "very tired and exhausted." It comes just a few days after it was announced that she would not be attending Thursday's annual Maundy Service, reported CNN.

Other members of the royal family are expected to be in attendance on Sunday. This was the first time since 1970 that she was unable to attend the Maundy Service; Prince Charles took her place, following the tradition of distributing special coins to community stalwarts, reported CNN.

The number of recipients relates to each year that the Queen has been alive: This year it was 96 men and 96 women. The Queen's 96th birthday is on April 21. The occasion will be marked with a 41-gun royal salute in Hyde Park, but the biggest festivities will be reserved for her official birthday in June, reported CNN. (ANI)

