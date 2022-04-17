Pakistan adds 97 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Pakistan reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Thursday. With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,527,248 in the country, including 3,279 active cases.

A total of 23,425 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which a case positivity rate of 0.41 per cent was observed. Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 213 patients continue to remain under critical care.

While 1,493,606 people in Pakistan have recovered from coronavirus so far, as many as 30,363 people in the country have succumbed to the virus to date. (ANI)

