Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,157,251.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,157,251. Of the new cases, 254 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,416 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 245 were local transmissions and nine were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,375 local transmissions and 41 imported cases, respectively. A total of 262 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Three deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, lifting the total death toll to 1,313, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

