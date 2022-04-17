After crying foreign conspiracy, Imran Khan targets judiciary for not probing 'letter'

After crying foul over "foreign conspiracy", Imran Khan is now targeting the judiciary for not investigating the alleged letter. Imran's blame game continues. The former PM addressing a mammoth historic rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, adjacent to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam, reiterated that his government was removed through a foreign-instigated regime change 'conspiracy' and demanded immediate free and fair elections to let the people decide (who they want as their prime minister), reported Business Recorder.

Khan demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the letter under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ascertain the facts. He said, "It will remain in my heart for the whole life that the courts were opened at midnight to oust me".

"Shouldn't the Supreme Court have investigated this letter, because it was a conspiracy against an elected prime minister of more than 200 million people?" Khan said, "I was imprisoned for an independent judiciary in the Musharraf era. Respected judges, when the horse-trading was taking place in the parliament and politicians were changing their loyalties for money, why didn't you take action against them? Had they not betrayed the people of their respected constituencies and the constitution of the country? Does our law allow them to be a part of any international conspiracy," Khan asked.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said if the international conspiracy to enslave 200 million people of Pakistan succeeds, no prime minister will ever be able to stand up to US threats, reported Business Recorder. He said the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will try to use his 'Sharif mafia doctrine' against PTI. He will hire his own umpires, and bureaucrats, make cases against PTI in FIA and NAB and will try to rig the elections. "Shehbaz Sharif is out on bail, he has been facing cases worth Rs 40 billion in NAB and FIA," Khan said.

PTI chairman said the ruling 'mafia' will also use the foreign funding case as a tool to sideline PTI from the political sphere. But I warn them, "If we were pushed against the wall, you will face dire consequences," reported Business Recorder. Khan said "some people informed me, your life is in danger, but I responded to them that national integrity, respect, and freedom are more important than my life. It was a matter for future generations of this country".

He also touched upon the terms - interference, and conspiracy, and asked the rally participants to raise hands and tell if it was interference or a conspiracy, reported Business Recorder. "There was a conspiracy against this country at a very vast international scale," Khan reiterated. "I have never been against any country. I am neither anti-European nor anti-American. I am with humanity. My leader is Rehmat-ul-Alameen - mercy for all human beings. I want friendship with everyone, but not the slavery of anyone," Khan added.

The PTI chief said he came to know three to four months back that some politicians who eventually left his party, as well as some journalists, had started having meetings at the US embassy. He said a journalist told him that "a lot of money is being spent on us". Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while, and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu." Lu says that if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will not be successful, then Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time. If no trust motion succeeds, Pakistan will be forgiven. "This is a shameful threat to the elected prime minister of the country of 220 million people. Which country is threatened in this way?" reported Business Recorder. (ANI)

