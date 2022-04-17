Newborn kidnapped in Karachi as all CCTVs dysfunctional in Pakistan's hospital

With all the CCTV cameras non-functional in a private hospital, a newborn baby was kidnapped in the Gulberg area of Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, according to police.

Sharing the account, the police said that a woman told the family that she was taking the baby boy to an intensive care unit (ICU) and when they went to check on the infant, he was not there, reported ARY News.

As the information reached the police, a team arrived at the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter. Three employees of the medical facility have been taken into custody for interrogation. All the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital were non-functional, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)