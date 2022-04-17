Left Menu

Newborn kidnapped in Karachi as all CCTVs dysfunctional in Pakistan's hospital

With all the CCTV cameras non-functional in a private hospital, a newborn baby was kidnapped in the Gulberg area of Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, according to police.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:18 IST
Newborn kidnapped in Karachi as all CCTVs dysfunctional in Pakistan's hospital
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

With all the CCTV cameras non-functional in a private hospital, a newborn baby was kidnapped in the Gulberg area of Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, according to police.

Sharing the account, the police said that a woman told the family that she was taking the baby boy to an intensive care unit (ICU) and when they went to check on the infant, he was not there, reported ARY News.

As the information reached the police, a team arrived at the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter. Three employees of the medical facility have been taken into custody for interrogation. All the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital were non-functional, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022