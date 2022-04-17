Left Menu

Two TTP terrorists killed by Pakistan security forces in Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa region

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists of Pakistan's banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists of Pakistan's banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been killed by security forces in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Sunday. This comes in the wake of the joint search operation conducted by the law enforcement agencies in DIK's Kolachi after the security received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region, reported ARY News.

The terrorists were identified as Khalil and Ahsan aka Deva. During the combat, the terrorists were killed and weapons and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. One of the killed terrorists, Khalil was an expert at producing suicide jacks and making landmines. Notably, on April 11, five of the security forces were killed and these terrorists were involved in the incident. In another such incident, earlier in the month of March, four terrorists had been killed including two soldiers in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bajaur district, as per the news channel.

According to the Pakistan military spokesperson, ISPR the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district. In a prompt response, the terrorists were killed. (ANI)

