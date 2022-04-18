Pakistan: Widow alleges police harrasment for moving court in her husband's encounter case

The widow, whose husband was killed in an alleged fake encounter in Jhang city of Pakistan, said that the police are harassing her for seeking registration of a murder case against them, including a sub-inspector, involved in the fake encounter case. Zeba Bibi on Sunday said that the Satellite police sub-inspector Amanullah Qamar, along with other policemen, arrested her husband, Ghulam Jaffar, when he was taking a bath at village Bela Bangash, Dawn newspaper reported citing Bibi's petition submitted to Jhang magistrate Kamran Khalid.

She said that her rivals also accompanied the police when they came to arrest him and later, her husband was killed in the fake encounter. She further said that to stop her from filing the petition, the police raided her house to harass her. Sub-Inspector Amanullah Qamar called these allegations baseless and said that the judicial inquiry is in progress. He further said that he would record his statement before the inquiry officer, reported Dawn.

In the past few days, Pakistan's Punjab province is witnessing an increase in the number of crime cases. Recently, about 1,900 metric tonnes of wheat were recovered from alleged smugglers who were trying to transport it to other districts during the last few days from Faisalabad in violation of the ban.

Faisalabad Commissioner Zahid Hussain said seven cases have been registered against the smugglers and also said that they have carried out 216 raids across the division to check the illegal movement and hoarding of the wheat, as per reported by Dawn. Yesterday, another case was filed in Kamalia where a man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife.

According to Kamalia City police, the deceased, Asif Jehangir Mughal (35), was taken to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, early in the morning where the doctors referred him to the DHQ ( District Headquarters) hospital. Later, he was declared dead at the hospital. The family of the deceased alleged that Mughal's wife, Nahid Bibi had poisoned him. Police have arrested the suspect, reported Dawn. (ANI)

