Singapore reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,162,780.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 22:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,162,780. Among the total cases, there were 2,402 local transmissions and 78 imported cases, respectively.

Of the new local cases, 263 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,139 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health. A total of 261 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.No death was reported from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the total death toll at 1,316, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

