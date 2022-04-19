Left Menu

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki to visit Ukraine's Lviv on Tuesday

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

arsaw [Poland], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.

At the initiative of the Polish government, container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there.

"The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv," Dworczyk tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

