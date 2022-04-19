WHO hopes Jamnagar traditional medicine facility boosts global wellbeing

As India is set to establish WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, on Tuesday said that it will be a hub of excellence which will help deliver safe, effective and evidence-based traditional medicines. "I congratulate and thank the government of India for hosting the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (in Jamnagar, Gujarat). This is a very important initiative aimed at harnessing the full potential of traditional medicine to advance global health and wellbeing," Singh said.

"The Global Centre in Jamnagar will be a hub of excellence, that will promote the use of evidence and learning and help deliver safe, effective and evidence-based traditional medicines," she added. She also stated that the Centre will facilitate the integration of the traditional systems of medicine into national health systems.

"It will apply modern science to leverage ancient wisdom to advance SDG 3 goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all people of all ages," she added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India - the groundbreaking ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS). Both the events are being held in Gujarat and will be attended by PM Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)