More than 100 weapons recovered in Eastern Afghanistan

A total of 107 weapons have been found and recovered in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktika as Afghan security personnel continues to recover weapons from outside the security organs, the Taliban-led caretaker government said on Tuesday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A total of 107 weapons have been found and recovered in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktika as Afghan security personnel continues to recover weapons from outside the security organs, the Taliban-led caretaker government said on Tuesday. Security forces recovered a large number of weapons and ammunition in Paktika province on Sunday, the government said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

The recovered weapons included 107 assault rifles and some ammunition and military equipment, according to the statement. It is also reported that in clean-up operations and house-to-house searches, Afghan security forces recovered a large number of weapons from individuals in the eastern Nangarhar province a couple of weeks ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

