Left Menu

IMF, India pledge to support Sri Lanka in economic crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and India will support Sri Lanka in the economic crisis that has gripped the country, Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:20 IST
IMF, India pledge to support Sri Lanka in economic crisis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and India will support Sri Lanka in the economic crisis that has gripped the country, Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. On Monday, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington.

"The IMF has commended on the steps already taken by the Finance Minister to mitigate the financial situation in Sri Lanka. IMF has assured their fullest support to Sri Lanka and a positive response has also been received to expedite the process to strengthen the support extended towards Sri Lanka," the ministry said in a statement. Sabry has requested a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) from the IMF, with the organization promising to consider the request even though it does not meet the standard circumstances for issuing an RFI, according to the ministry.

India has also appealed to the IMF on behalf of Sri Lanka, according to the statement. Sitharaman further affirmed to Sabry that India will support the Sri Lankan request to speed up an Extended Fund Facility from IMF. "Sitharaman has assured Minister Ali Sabry on India's fullest support to Sri Lanka to move forward and has emphasized on India's commitment to strengthen the development of the economy in Sri Lanka and building stronger bonds between the two Nations as they move forward together," the statement noted.

Sri Lanka is now facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022