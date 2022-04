India's NIA organises Colombo Security Conclave on investigation of terrorism cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India organised the Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Conference on 'Sharing of experiences in the investigation of terrorism cases' here on Tuesday. The virtual conference was attended by panellists and participants from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The conference was one of the engagement activities identified in the Colombo Security Conclave's 'Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities' for 2022-23 agreed by member countries at the 5th National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting held in the Maldives on March 9-10. Participants discussed the various challenges related to terrorism in their respective countries and shared experiences in the prosecution of terrorism cases, strategies to deal with foreign fighters and countering the misuse of the internet and social media.

Panellists emphasised the need for closer cooperation and coordination among member and observer countries of the Colombo Security Conclave for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism and radicalisation related cases. Participants also agreed to identify specific areas to take forward the cooperation on countering terrorism and radicalisation under the Colombo Security Conclave.

During the fifth NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in March, the NSAs discussed the significance of close cooperation between member and observer countries in maritime safety and security and countering terrorism and radicalisation. As maritime nations as well as close maritime neighbours, NSAs agreed that they play the role of the first responders for the region. (ANI)

