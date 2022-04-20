Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa expresses distress over Rambukkana violence

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that he is deeply distressed following the violence that took place in Rambukkana town. Taking to Twitter, Rajapaksa urged the protestors to engage in their civic right with equal respect and honour.

"Deeply distressed following the tragedy in Rambukkana. I have every confidence that a strict, impartial investigation will be carried out by @SL_PoliceMedia who've always served #lka with utmost honor. I urge protesters to engage in their civic right with equal respect & honour," Rajapaksa tweeted. Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice following unrest in the country with the clash between protesters and police in the city.

"Police curfew has been imposed in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice," Police spokesperson said. This action comes after one person died and 24 people were injured by the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town of Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, Daily Mirror reported. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

