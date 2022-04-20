Left Menu

Norwegian Foreign Minister to visit India next week to take part in Raisina Dialogue

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India during April 25-27 to take part in the Raisina Dialogue, in addition to holding bilateral talks.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:10 IST
Norwegian Foreign Minister to visit India next week to take part in Raisina Dialogue
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India during April 25-27 to take part in the Raisina Dialogue, in addition to holding bilateral talks. She will be accompanied by a business delegation, the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Norway cooperates with India on the ocean, clean energy, climate and the environment, among other things. Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration. In addition, Norway and India are together in the UN Security Council, the statement said.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfill India's goals in this area, largescale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology," said Huitfeldt. "This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt added.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference, she will also hold bilateral talks. Norway aims to increase cooperation with India to contribute to strengthened multilateral cooperation, a strengthened international trade system and legal order, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022