PM Modi wishes Italian counterpart Mario Draghi speedy recovery from COVID-19

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "I wish my dear friend Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy a speedy recovery from COVID-19," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The Italian cabinet of ministers on Monday informed that Draghi had tested positive for coronavirus, following which he scrapped his trip to Africa, reported Sputnik. "Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani will be representing the government on trips to Angola and the Republic of the Congo on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20-21," said the statement, which added that Draghi is asymptomatic.

Notably, Draghi's visit to Angola and the Congo was related to gas issues and Rome's desire to diversify its energy supply sources. Earlier, he had visited Algeria where major gas companies of both countries signed an agreement to increase supplies of natural gas to the Apennines, according to the media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

