EU backs UN chief's call for ceasefire in Ukraine during Orthodox Easter

Brussels [Belgium], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union supports the UN secretary-general's appeal to cease hostilities in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter celebration this week, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Orthodox Easter Sunday, April 24, and appealed to the sides to the conflict to "open a window for dialogue and peace."

"We do, of course, support the call from the UN secretary-general and we in the EU would repeat our call to have all military operations and, indeed, the Russian aggression brought to a halt, and not only for Easter but forever," Stano told a briefing, adding that there are "no reasons to not cease hostilities now and permanently." A humanitarian pause suggested by Guterres entails launching humanitarian corridors for the civilians to leave the embattled areas of Ukraine and enabling humanitarian convoys to reach the cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Mariupol and Kherson. (ANI/Sputnik)

