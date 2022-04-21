Left Menu

Death toll from tropical storm in Philippines rises to 224

The number of deaths caused by the tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines has risen to 224, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

Updated: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of deaths caused by the tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines has risen to 224, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday. The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed 2.08 million.

More than 175,000 have left their homes over the tropical storm. As many as 75 settlements still remain without electricity. The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9-12, causing floods and almost 90 landslides. (ANI/Sputnik)

