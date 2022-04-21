Left Menu

US announces USD 48 mln aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

The United States embassy in Pakistan has announced USD 48 million in aid for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:12 IST
US announces USD 48 mln aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States embassy in Pakistan has announced USD 48 million in aid for Afghan refugees in Islamabad. "Pleased to note that more than USD 48 million of the newly announced U.S. humanitarian assistance is for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan," the embassy said, according to Khaama Press.

The embassy further added that the aid brought the total number of US support to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan to USD 262 million by 2022, Khaama Press reported. It comes as there are still three million Afghan refugees living in neighbouring Pakistan while millions are also settled in Iran.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media. Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022