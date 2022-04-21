Left Menu

Malaysia reports 6,968 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

Malaysia reported 6,968 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total count of COVID 19 infections to 4,409,202, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:55 IST
Malaysia reports 6,968 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,968 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total count of COVID 19 infections to 4,409,202, according to the health ministry. There are 32 new imported cases, with 6,936 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,465. The ministry reported 8,267 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,283,013.

There are 90,724 active cases, 97 are being held in intensive care and 63 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 60,923 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 84.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022