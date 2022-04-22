Left Menu

Pakistani soldier killed in clash with terrorists in Balochistan

Amidst the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the southwest province of Balochistan when terrorists launched an attack on a security forces post on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:34 IST
Pakistani soldier killed in clash with terrorists in Balochistan
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Amidst the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the southwest province of Balochistan when terrorists launched an attack on a security forces post on Friday. While a Pakistani military lost his life in the attack, another suffered from injuries. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the military media wing said that the security forces fought back successfully in the attack, incurring heavy losses to the terrorists.

The Pakistani military pursued the terrorists into the nearby mountains. The military and terrorists engaged in a heavy shoot-out near a blocking position, made to stop the terrorists from escaping, as reported in a statement. The report also added that the security personnel of Pakistan are determined to stand in union with the nation to overthrow the disruptors of peace, establish stability and ensure the progress of Balochistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022