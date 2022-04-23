Taliban commander who tortured Afghans killed by Afghanistan resistance group

A Taliban commander, Qari Nusratullah who had been torturing people in various provinces of Afghanistan for several months has been killed in a targeted operation of the anti-Taliban group, National Liberation Front, local media reported. National Liberation Front for Afghanistan in its recent statement said that Qari Nusratullah, commander of the Taliban's "Badri" unit was "torturing the people for several months in Pawan, Kapisa and Panjshir provinces," has been killed in a targeted operation of the Front in Kapisa, reported Payk Media.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. The Taliban have instilled fear among women and girls by searching out high-profile women since taking over the city in mid-August. Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on the safety of the Afghan people and their assurance of an inclusive government.

The human rights issues included credible reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces; forced disappearances by antigovernment personnel; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces. It also includes reports of serious restrictions on free expression and media by the Taliban, including violence against journalists and censorship; severe restrictions on religious freedom; restrictions on the right to leave the country. (ANI)

