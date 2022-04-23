Left Menu

Pakistan logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Pakistan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, said the country's health ministry on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:12 IST
Pakistan logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, said the country's health ministry on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,527,751, including 3,384 active cases.

Of 19,846 tests conducted in the past 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus, a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent was reported. With one fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 30,369.

As many as 1,493,998 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours while 185 patients are under critical care.Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sindh province continues to be the most affected region in terms of the caseload, with 576,711 infections in total, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 505,904 infections so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022