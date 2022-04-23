Vietnam reports 10,365 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 10,365 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down 795 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health. The new infections, which were recorded in 59 provinces and cities, were all domestically transmitted.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 978 new cases on Saturday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 753 and Bac Giang with 556. The infections brought the total tally to 10,544,689 with 43,004 deaths. Nationwide, 9,081,494 COVID-19 patients, or 86 per cent of the infections, have recovered. Nearly 212 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 194.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)