Left Menu

Finland's Foreign Minister says no point in delaying NATO membership application

Finland should not delay applying for a NATO membership as it may become more difficult to join in the future, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:13 IST
Finland's Foreign Minister says no point in delaying NATO membership application
Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Finland should not delay applying for a NATO membership as it may become more difficult to join in the future, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Saturday. "What worse thing would still have to happen for Finland to at least consider NATO," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle, adding that it is the right time for Helsinki to apply for NATO membership.

Haavisto said that the conflict in Ukraine forced Helsinki to reassess its security policy. The minister also said that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on NATO membership. The debate on NATO membership was held in the Finnish parliament earlier this week. According to Yle's analysis, 114 lawmakers out of 200 expressed support for Helsinki joining NATO and more parliament members are expected to join the initiative.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022