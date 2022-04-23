Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem's church of holy sepulchre on Orthodox Easter Eve

Left Menu

The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem a day prior to Orthodox Easter, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:30 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], April 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem a day prior to Orthodox Easter, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. According to the Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, in which a blue light emanates within Jesus Christ's tomb. For over ten centuries, the ceremony of the fire's consecration takes place in the Tabernacle, the chapel above the Holy Sepulcher.

The Russia Foundation of Saint Andrew will deliver the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to the solemn patriarchal liturgy in Moscow by a special flight and then will bring it to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior for Easter Vigil. During the Easter service, the lanterns with the flame will be delivered to 15 churches in Moscow and five in the Moscow region, where worshipers will be able to light their lamps throughout the Easter week. The dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church will also deliver the Holy Fire to Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities, including in the country's south, Siberia and the Far East. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

