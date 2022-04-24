Left Menu

Pakistan FM claims ex-PM Imran Khan pushed economy into 'subsidy' trap

Accusing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of setting a trap for his successors by announcing heavy subsidies on fuel weeks before his ouster, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government will have to withdraw the subsidies to revive the stalled bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a media report.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 10:01 IST
Pakistan FM claims ex-PM Imran Khan pushed economy into 'subsidy' trap
Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. (Image credit: Twitter/@MiftahIsmail). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Accusing former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of setting a trap for his successors by announcing heavy subsidies on fuel weeks before his ouster, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government will have to withdraw the subsidies to revive the stalled bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said a media report. Ismail, who is visiting the US for talks with the financial institution, said that the government will have to increase the price of gasoline to get Pakistan's economy back on track, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Noting that the IMF wants Pakistan to withdraw the fuel subsidies given by the previous Imran Khan government, Ismail said that he agrees with them and the government was ready to act on IMF's directions. "They've talked about removing the subsidy on fuel. I agree with them. We can't afford to continue with subsidies. So, we're going to curtail this," the media outlet quoted him as saying at the Atlantic Council, referring to his first meetings with the senior IMF officials.

Expressing the government's inability to continue the subsidies on petroleum products, Ismail blamed Imran Khan for trying to sabotage the new government by announcing heavy subsidies on fuel towards the end of his tenure. "The only aim of the government is to bring economic and fiscal stability. Measures will also be taken, phase-wise, to increase exports of the country," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

This comes as the IMF had approved a USD 6 billion loan for Pakistan in 2019 but concerns regarding the pace of the fund-mandated reforms have delayed its disbursements. Ismail said that he was looking forward to an early agreement with the IMF on the seventh review of the loan package. The sixth review was completed in February when the fund agreed to the immediate release of USD 1 billion for Pakistan.

Notably, soon after his appointment as the finance minister, Ismail had said that the subsidy allowed on petrol for May and June would cost Pakistani rupees 96 billion, and the "government cannot bear this burden", according to the media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022