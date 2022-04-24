Kins of victims of Afghan blasts ask Taliban to punish perpetrators of terror crime

The grieving families of the deceased in the Kunduz mosque blast on Friday have called upon the Taliban to identify and punish the perpetrators of the attack. This comes after several cities across the country witnessed deadly blasts in recent days and no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

So far, 33 people have died and 43 have been injured, including children, officials claimed, but eyewitnesses said that the number of victims is even higher, reported TOLOnews. "More than 60 to 70 people lost their lives," said a resident of Imam Sahib district, the report stated further.

"We used to say that our security is ensured, and everything will get better and calm down, but it became worse," said Nazarullah, a survivor to TOLOnews. "For how long will this blood continue, what do you want from this nation? asked Safiullah, another Afghan citizen.

According to local media, the bodies of those killed in Friday's blast on Mawlawi Sikandar Sufi Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz were buried on Saturday following which the families of the victims called upon the Taliban to punish the perpetrators of the incident. "Many of their nests have been destroyed and a large number of criminals have been arrested or killed. The Islamic Emirate forces are doing their best to punish the perpetrators of the attacks," said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

However, the attacks in the country do not seem to die down since the Taliban took control. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eight months after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan, there's been increased violence and a resurgence of extremist groups. Notably, Afghanistan has been rocked by a new wave of violence after the Taliban regained control of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)