Attack at cafe in Istanbul leaves one person dead, one injured

An armed attack at a cafe in the Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, the Turkish Haberturk news portal reported on Sunday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 24-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 14:46 IST
Ankara [Turkey], April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): An armed attack at a cafe in the Turkish city of Istanbul has left one person dead and another one injured, the Turkish Haberturk news portal reported on Sunday.

According to the portal, the attackers entered a cafe in Bagcilar district and opened fire, killing one person and injuring another, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police launched an operation to catch the gunmen and started an investigation, the portal added. (ANI/Sputnik)

