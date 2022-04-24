Vietnam reports 8,813 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 8,813 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 1,553 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health. Among the new infections, one was an imported one and the rest were domestically transmitted in 60 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 970 new cases on Sunday, followed by the northern provinces of Bac Giang with 540 and Phu Tho with 511. The new infections brought the total tally to 10,563,502 with 43,013 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,086,075 patients or 86 per cent of the infections have so far recovered.

Nearly 211.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 194.5 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the Ministry. Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered nearly 10.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the Health Ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

