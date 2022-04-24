Jaishankar, Philippines FM exchange niceties on Twitter

Following their bilateral meeting earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a series of friendly exchanges with his Philippines counterpart Teddy Locsin Jr. on Twitter with the visiting Foreign Minister calling the interaction, one of the best talks he had. "One of the best talks I've had in any of my incarnations. Candid, clever, amusing, deep. Came away with deeper insights on issues of the day. I've time to revise. Wish I could be as effortlessly calm and collected; see things w/ a measure of detachment for a wider & longer view," the Philippines Foreign Secretary said.

EAM Jaishankar returned the kind remarks and said, "Enjoyed our talk very much. Looking forward to listening to you at Raisina." Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teddy Locsin Jr. arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and held delegation-level and bilateral talks with EAM Jaishankar.

The two leaders discussed multiple issues including the Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and Multilateralism as well as bilateral relations. "Warmly welcomed Secretary Foreign Affairs of Philippines @teddyboylocsin. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and Multilateralism. Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since our last meeting in February," EAM Jaishankar informed in a tweet.

"Thank you my friends; I've time to get things delayed done," the Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary said in a tweet quoting Jaishankar. Later in the day, the Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary assured on Twitter, that steps are in progress to help Indian medical students pursuing medicine from institutions in the Philippines but are unable to travel to the country for the last 2 years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Yes, EAM Jaishankar and I tackled that and even as we tweet, it's being done. I'll accelerate. Honored that they come to my country, especially to Davao, for medical studies," the Philippines Foreign Affairs secretary said. "Appreciate @teddyboylocsin's empathy for Indian students. Looking forward to making visas easier," EAM Jaishankar responded in a tweet.

Jaishankar in February concluded his Philippines visit, during which he reviewed bilateral relations as both sides agreed to further expand economic cooperation and reaffirmed their strong commitment to a multifaceted partnership. Earlier today, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

A number of foreign ministers and dignitaries are arriving in New Delhi on the sidelines of the upcoming Raisina dialogue that is to begin on Monday. The dialogue, which will be held over three days from April 25 to April 27, will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars. The conference will most likely be attended by former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott. (ANI)

