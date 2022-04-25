Left Menu

Israeli security forces thwart weapon smuggling attempt from Jordan: Army

Israel security forces thwarted on Monday a weapon smuggling attempt from Jordan, the army said.

  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel security forces thwarted on Monday a weapon smuggling attempt from Jordan, the army said. The incident took place overnight near the West Bank settlement of Argaman, close to the border with Jordan.

A suspect was caught after soldiers operating surveillance cameras spotted him approaching the fence from Jordan towards Israeli territory. When the man was arrested, he was found carrying 24 handguns, worth about a million shekels (about 304,717 U.S. dollars), and a bag containing about 80,000 Jordanian dinars (about 112,836 dollars), which were confiscated, said an Israeli military spokesperson in a statement.

"The weapons and the suspect have been transferred to the Israel police for further questioning," the statement read. The incident came amid heightened tensions, including a string of fatal Palestinian attacks in Israel, deadly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, and clashes at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. (ANI/Xinhua)

