US, NATO presence in Afghanistan leads to only destruction, massacre: Iranian president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan has led to nothing but destruction and massacre in the Asian country, according to the presidency's website, reported Xinhua.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:10 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the presence of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan has led to nothing but destruction and massacre in the Asian country, according to the presidency's website, reported Xinhua. Making the remarks in a meeting with the Latvian ambassador to Iran, Raisi said Iran is against any move that would lead the world toward unilateralism and war, such as "oppression and aggression against countries like Afghanistan and Palestine."

Iran has always supported the respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, Xinhua reported, quoting Raisi. The Iranian president noted that the Ukraine crisis should not deprive Afghanistan, its people, the large population of Afghan refugees and their problems of sufficient international attention. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

