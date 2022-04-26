Kim Jong Un says North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces

Pyongyang [North Korea], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the parade in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said on April 25 that his country will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces at maximum speed, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We will take measures to further develop and strengthen the nuclear forces that the DPRK possesses at maximum speed," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

According to him, North Korea will carefully prepare in order to be able to use the deterrent force of nuclear weapons at any time. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)