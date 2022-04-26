Left Menu

Kim Jong Un says North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the parade in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said on April 25 that his country will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces at maximum speed, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 26-04-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 11:16 IST
Kim Jong Un says North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the parade in honor of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said on April 25 that his country will continue to strengthen its nuclear forces at maximum speed, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We will take measures to further develop and strengthen the nuclear forces that the DPRK possesses at maximum speed," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

According to him, North Korea will carefully prepare in order to be able to use the deterrent force of nuclear weapons at any time. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022