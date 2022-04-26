2 leaders of Imran Khan's party arrested, after Pakistan court cancels their bail

The Islamabad High Court(IHC) on Tuesday arrested two members of Pakistan's National Assembly from the former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, after cancelling their interim bail, in connection with an attack on Sindh House attack last month. The two PTI workers- Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan- were arrested by the Pakistan police soon after Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, Judge of Islamabad HC annulled their pre-arrest interim bail.

At the court hearing today, complainant Jamal Mandokhail's counsel Raja Nazeer accompanied by Advocate Faisal Siddique put forward their arguments before the court, reported the News International. Upon hearing the arguments from both parties, the court decided to revoke the pre-arrest bail of the two accused PTI members. They were taken into custody outside the courtroom.

Last month, PTI lawmakers and workers stormed into the Sindh House as a form of protest against the dissident members of the ruling party post the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. A mob of PTI workers, including MNA Ataullah Niazi and Faheem Khan, took part in the agitation, chanting slogans, supporting the ex-Prime Minister. (ANI)

