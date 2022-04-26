Left Menu

Second Ebola patient died in NW DR Congo: WHO

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reported a second case of Ebola in the northwestern part of the country after declaring a new Ebola outbreak over the weekend, confirmed Tuesday the World Health Organization (WHO).

ANI | Kinshasa | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • DR Congo

Kinshasa [DR Congo], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reported a second case of Ebola in the northwestern part of the country after declaring a new Ebola outbreak over the weekend, confirmed Tuesday the World Health Organization (WHO). "Health authorities in the DRC confirmed the second case of Ebola in Mbandaka on April 25. The 25-year-old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier," tweeted WHO regional office for Africa, adding that the second case was the sister-in-law of the first case-patient who had also died.The DRC declared the 14th outbreak of the Ebola virus on April 23 after one confirmed case was reported in Mbandaka, a city in the DRC's Equateur Province.

The patient, a 31-year-old man, began experiencing symptoms on April 5 and after more than a week of care at home, sought treatment at a local health facility. On April 21, the patient was admitted to an Ebola treatment centre for intensive care but died later that day.Health authorities are working closely to monitor the people in contact with the two deceased patients, said WHO. DRC is experiencing its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976. The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018 alone, the most frequent occurrence in the country's Ebola history. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

