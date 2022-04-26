Left Menu

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:15 IST
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Ukraine: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can really confirm, moreover, I can say that it [the phone conversation] has already taken place and I can confirm that, indeed, Ukraine was discussed there. We will give a more detailed statement [later]," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

