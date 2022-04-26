India, UAE hold consultations on UN issues in Abu Dhabi

First round of India-UAE UN consultations at the Director General (DG) level was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday where both sides resolved their commitment to work closely on key issues on the UNSC agenda and mutual support on multilateral issues. The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) along with officials from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, while the UAE delegation was led by Ahood Al Zaabi, Director of the United Nations Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Both sides exchanged views on areas of priority during their ongoing UNSC tenure. In keeping with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism," said the press release by the Ministry of External Affairs. India also congratulated UAE on its successful Presidency of the UNSC in March 2022. Both sides welcomed their convergences and mutual support on multilateral issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)