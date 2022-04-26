Israel says seizes 100 grenades smuggled from Lebanon for 'terror attacks'

Jerusalem [Israel], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli security forces said on Tuesday that they foiled an attempt to smuggle from Lebanon some 100 grenades intended for future "terror attacks" in Israel. According to a military statement, soldiers spotted two suspects approaching Israeli territory near the security fence along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon.

The Blue Line is a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel as well as Lebanon and the Golan Heights published by the United Nations in 2000 for the purposes of determining whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon. In a search conducted by police and army forces in the area, a bag with 100 grenades and two rifles the suspects left on the border was found. The Israeli police wrote on Twitter that they had a suspicion that the weapons were "intended to carry out terrorist attacks and that Hezbollah was involved in the smuggling attempt.

The incident came amid heightened regional tensions caused by a string of fatal attacks in Israel, deadly Israeli raids in the West Bank and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem's flashpoint of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and party, fought a war in 2006 that ended with a cease-fire. The border area, though mostly quiet, has since remained tense. (ANI/Xinhua)

