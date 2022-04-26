Left Menu

Russia 'interested' in cooperating with UN in assisting Ukrainian civilians

Russia has expressed interest in cooperating with the United Nations, in providing assistance to civilians in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
Russia has expressed interest in cooperating with the United Nations, in providing assistance to civilians in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed on Tuesday. "Russia interested in cooperating with UN in assisting Ukrainian civilians," the Russian foreign minister said in the bilateral talks between Moscow and the United Nations.

According to TASS, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had managed to send five humanitarian aid convoys to Ukraine along with the aid that was delivered there every day by the Russian Defense Ministry and Emergencies Ministry, as well as by various Russian public organizations, emphasised Lavrov, in his statement. "We are interested in cooperating with our colleagues at the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross in terms of additional efforts to alleviate the sufferings and plight of civilians in Ukraine," he added.

According to him, after the UN chief had contacted the Russian Defense Ministry, a working group was formed under the ministry in Moscow to discuss specific issues with UN officials and help organize the safe delivery of humanitarian aid. "Today, we discussed ways to boost our cooperation on this track. I think that following the Moscow talks, we will be able to outline such steps, which may be important in the current situation," the Russian top diplomat said.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war. As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

