SMTown Live 2022 to be held at Tokyo Dome

SM Entertainment will hold an exclusive concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan in three years.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:52 IST
Seoul [South Korea], April 27 (ANI/Global Economic): SM Entertainment will hold an exclusive concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan in three years. SM Entertainment said on the 26th it will hold a global concert titled "SMTOWN LIVE" at Tokyo Dome in Japan on August 27 and 28.

The "SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @TOKYO" is the first offline SMTOWN concert in three years since 2019. Various SM artists, including Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, SHINEE's Onew, Key, and Minho, EXO's Suho, Chen, and Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa, will appear at the show. The "SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS" is SM's world tour concert brand with the theme of travelling around the world by train called "SMCU EXPRESS." The concert was live online on January 1 and surpassed 51 million streams in 179 regions. It also hit the highest number of viewers among Korean online concerts.

The concert has gained huge global popularity by having shows in major cities. Since the first tour in Seoul in 2008, the "SMTOWN LIVE" has been held in various cities around the world, including Seoul, New York, LA, Paris, Chile, Tokyo, and Beijing. (ANI/Global Economic)

