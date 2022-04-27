Pakistani dissidents call for diffusing ethnic and religious conflicts

Prominent Pakistani intellectuals, journalists, and activists have called on the Shehbaz Sharif government to focus on diffusing ethnic and religious conflicts in the country. At a virtual conference organized by South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), the speakers also called for ensuring the rule of law, upholding the constitution and ending tensions in the region.

One of the speakers at the forum, former Pakistan Senator Farhatullah Babar expressed concern at reports of a split within the security establishment. "When one group accumulates too much power then it starts fighting amongst itself," he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Observer.

Several speakers stressed that the current government must engage with Baloch nationalists to find an "amicable" solution to the violence. They also urged Shehbaz Sharif's government to look to resolve the issue of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province.

The speakers also declared that diplomatic ties with neighbouring countries especially India and Afghanistan should be improved. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week had said he would take up the issue of Baloch missing persons with the "powerful quarters" of the country.

However, the experts have raised doubts whether words will translate into actions as the newly elected PM would require the military establishment's backing. After assuming office, he had also expressed a desire for peaceful and cooperative ties with India. (ANI)

